Chargesheet filed against ex-Hry women panel vice-chief, driver for graft

The anti- corruption bureau (ACB), Rohtak on Friday filed a chargesheet in a local Sonepat court against the former Haryana State Commission for Women vice-chairperson Sonia Aggarwal and her driver Kulbir Beniwal, who was caught red-handed in Hisar on December 14 last year while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh in lieu of disposing of a complaint against a junior basic teacher (JBT) filed by his wife. On December 14 last year, the ACB laid a trap and caught Beniwal from Hisar while accepting the bribe amount. (Shutterstock)

On December 14 last year, the ACB laid a trap and caught Beniwal from Hisar while accepting the bribe amount. Later, another ACB team visited Aggarwal’s house in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda but she was not present there. She was later arrested from a rest house in Kharkhauda in Sonepat, the same day.

The duo was arrested on a complaint filed by a JBT Anil, who hails from Julana in Jind, had got married to sub-inspector Neelam, a resident of Rohad village in Jhajjar. His wife had filed a complaint against him before the women’s panel.

“Aggarwal had conducted counselling of the couple on December 12 during a grievance meeting in Sonepat. Later, Aggarwal told the JBT to pay ₹1 lakh to her driver and dispose of the case. The teacher approached the ACB team, and a trap was laid. The driver was arrested while taking the bribe on Aggarwal’s behalf,” the ACB spokesperson had said after the arrest of the duo.

The Haryana government on January 10 terminated the services of Sonia Aggarwal, vice-chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women under section 4 sub-section (3) of the Haryana State Commission for Women Act, 2012.