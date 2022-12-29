Chargesheet filed in former Jammu and Kashmir DG prisons Lohia murder case

: The Special Investigative Team (SIT) of Crime Branch, Jammu, produced a chargesheet against the accused in the murder of former director general (prisons), J&K, HK Lohia.

On October 3, Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his house in Jammu’s Udeyawala with his throat slit. Next day, Yasir Ahmed, the prime accused in the murder, was apprehended after a massive search was launched to nab him in the Jammu city.

Ahmed, 23, was working as a domestic help at the house where Lohia was residing.

The SIT of the Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch, Jammu, produced the chargesheet in the murder case FIR No. 345/2022 of Police Station Domana, in the court against the accused, Yassir Ahmed of Halla Dandrath Ramban.

“The said FIR was registered on October 3, 2022, at Police station Domana and investigation started. Later, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch and a Special Investigation Team was constituted by Crime Headquarters, J&K, for further investigation of the case,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that during investigation, all cogent evidence(s) (oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert and technical) were collected by the SIT. Besides, narco analysis test of the accused was also conducted at the DFSL, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

“On the basis of evidence, offences under Section 302, and 201 of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act stand established against the accused who has committed the ex-DGP’s murder. The chargesheet stands thus produced in the court for judicial determination,” the statement said.

The People’s Antic-Fascist Front had owned the responsibility for the murder. However, the police had termed the claim as propaganda by militants.