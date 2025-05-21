Charging 7% interest on crop loan is loot of farmers: Former Haryana CM

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that the reported move of the government to charge 7% interest on crop loans is a frontal blow to the farmers and asked the government to immediately withdraw this decision. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (PTI)

In a statement, Hooda said that the Congress government had taken a historic decision to reduce the interest rate on crop loans from 11% to 4% across the country. “This decision was taken on the recommendation of the committee of chief ministers headed by me. Also, in Haryana, our government had completely abolished the interest on crop loan and made it zero, but now BJP has increased it to 7%, which is a direct loot of the farmers,” he said.

Hooda said that despite having governments in the state and the Centre, the BJP has been unable to get water for Haryana from Punjab. “BJP’s double-engine government has double-cheated the public. This time, there was neither a shortage of water in Bhakra nor did Haryana demand additional water,” he said.

“Despite repeated demands, BJP did not ensure proper participation of Haryana in Bhakra Beas Management Board by appointing officials from the state,” he said, reiterating the demand of Congress to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss water-related issues.

Reacting to the recent arrests on allegations, Hooda said this is a serious matter related to the security of the country. “The government should investigate the entire matter thoroughly so that the innocent is not harassed and the guilty is punished,” he said, pointing out that due to “increasing crime” the people in the state are feeling insecure. “It seems that there is no such thing as a government here. Criminals are committing crimes without any fear,” he said.