Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A soldier from every home is a tradition in this Charkhi Dadri village

A soldier from every home is a tradition in this Charkhi Dadri village

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
May 02, 2023 12:20 AM IST

According to village sarpanch Raj Singh Sangwan, Charkhi Dadri’s Chandeni village at present has 35 commissioned officers, including those retired, and more than 200 youths are protecting the borders as sepoys and on other ranks. The village is known for sending more soldiers to the armed forces

Charkhi Dadri’s Chandeni village from where this year’s NDA topper Anurag Sangwan belongs is known for sending more soldiers to the armed forces than any other village in the state.

Charkhi Dadri’s Chandeni village from where this year’s NDA topper Anurag Sangwan belongs is known for sending more soldiers to the armed forces than any other village in the state. (HT Photo)
Charkhi Dadri’s Chandeni village from where this year’s NDA topper Anurag Sangwan belongs is known for sending more soldiers to the armed forces than any other village in the state. (HT Photo)

According to village sarpanch Raj Singh Sangwan, the village at present has 35 commissioned officers, including those retired, and more than 200 youths are protecting the borders as sepoys and on other ranks. This village has a population of around 3,000 and has around 600 houses. Almost every family has a connection with the defence services, and every generation is following their ancestors’ tradition of joining the armed forces.

Last month, Anurag brought laurels to the state and his village after he topped the NDA exam conducted by the UPSC. He is the only child of his parents. His father Jivak Sangwan works in the automobile sector and mother Sudesh is a mathematics teacher in Gurugram.

Anurag said he wanted to opt for the army after completing his training and he said he gradually tilted towards the army with each passing class.

Former Haryana minister Satpal Sangwan’s grandson Mannav Sangwan and granddaughter Navya were commissioned into the army as lieutenant and captain in the army’s medical corps in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

“I am satisfied that both my grandchildren are commissioned officers, and they are the first siblings in the village to join the armed forces. Both the children have encouraged many others to follow them and don the olive green. They are carrying the tradition of our village to serve the nation,” the former minister added.

Sarpanch Raj Singh Sangwan said more than 20 soldiers from the village have sacrificed their lives for the nation in wars and military operations.

“Havildar Dayanand, who was awarded Vir Chakra in the 1971 war, belongs to our village. Our youths have no option but to continue their practice without any coach. Even no stadium facility is available to them. A majority of our youths have joined the armed services without any government help,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
armed forces charkhi dadri
armed forces charkhi dadri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out