CHB puts on hold razing of illegal structures in Sector 41 A

In a major relief, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has put on hold the demolition of dwelling units at Sector 41 A till further orders. the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has put on hold the demolition of dwelling units at Sector 41 A till further orders. (HT File)

Coming down heavily on illegal constructions in duplex houses at Sector 41 A, the CHB on September 27 had directed the allottees to remove the violations and rectify their units within 10 days, failing which a demolition drive will be undertaken at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

In a public notice, CHB has stated that the structural stability of the dwelling units is being ascertained, the residents of duplex houses at Sector 41 A are hereby informed that the demolition of dwelling units, is hereby kept in abeyance till further orders.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!