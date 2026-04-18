Chester Hill case: Departmental inquiry underway, says Negi as CPI (M) demands judicial probe

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI M) on Friday demanded judicial probe into the Chester Hill case even as Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said a departmental probe was underway. Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

“The matter is serious and is being investigated at the departmental level. Whoever is found guilty will be punished,” said Negi.

The Chester Hills project in Solan is currently embroiled in a high-profile controversy had led to a bureaucratic tussle with allegations of a multi-crore “land scam” involving 275 bighas of land and accusations of “benami” dealings and violations of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. A fresh probe into the matter was ordered by the Himachal government earlier this month.

“Role of officials, including decisions taken during administrative transitions, are also being reviewed,” said Negi.

Earlier during the day, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan, while addressing a press conference had demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chester Hill case, along with other land deals, and removal of the chief secretary Sanjay Gupta.

“We raised this issue on March 30. After that the government withdrew those ‘illegal’ orders, and even the high court has stayed related decisions, validating our allegations,” he added.

Chauhan claimed that despite clear findings by the Solan district administration in the case, no effective action has been taken. “If the government fails to act, we will intensify our fight and also pursue legal options. We will bring concrete evidence on record,” Chauhan said.

Sharing more information, CPI(M) leader Vijendra Mehra said after the party flagged the case and fact-finding team had also visited the site. “Even present and former chief secretaries have indirectly exposed corruption by raising questions against each other,” Mehra said.

In November 2025, Solan sub-divisional magistrate submitted a report which flagged some issues, including “benami” deals and had recommended probe by enforcement directorate or the income tax department. The submission was made following an inquiry after a compliant was received. The reports, however, were met with resistance from the top with the chief secretary, now, being “accused” of stalling action on the report.

However, Gupta, while claiming to be innocent, had said they are part of an “orchestrated conspiracy” by a rival lobby of officers to tarnish his reputation.