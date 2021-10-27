Chhatbir Zoo: Now, scan QR code to get info on various animal species

With the increase in the number of species from 106 to 126 in the past three years, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, has now installed smart services for visitors.

The authorities have installed 60 signboards with QR code, which can be scanned using any smartphone to get details on a variety of species in many languages. Also, new interpretative and informative signboards have been put in front of the animal exhibits, with detailed information on the species concerned in English and Punjabi.

An interpretative and informative signboards put up in front of animal exhibits at Chhatbir Zoo.

Hygiene metal barriers made of grade stainless steel have been put up in front of major carnivore exhibits to ensure visitors’ safety. These barriers are seven-feet high and the difference between the grill is up to four inches, so the viewing isn’t affected and clicking pictures is easy with any type of camera.

Zoo field director of Chhatbir Zoo, Naresh Mahajan, said they are also strengthening the lion-safari wall along the Ghaggar riverside. This boundary wall was constructed four decades ago and made with bricks and chain-link-wire-mesh. Now, it is being strengthened and the height is being increased with extra layers of bricks up to nine-feet high and 2.000 feet long, which will make it safer for visitors and the animals.

He said that other initiatives are also being taken to bring Chhatbir Zoo up to international standards and safety and amenities of the visitors are being taken into consideration while planning and developing the infrastructure, he added.

In August this year, Dinosaur Park was inaugurated to bring the facility up to international standards of zoo education. Chhatbir Zoo, in collaboration with the Altrview Group, developed the dinosaur park on PPP mode, where real size, lifelike and interactive robotic models of dinosaurs are being exhibited.