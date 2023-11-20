Chhath Puja festivities light up Chandigarh’s sarovars

The municipal corporation (MC) went the extra mile to develop the sarovar (water body) for the Chhath festivities at Indra Colony, Manimajra, ensuring all necessary facilities for devotees through its self-help groups. Devotees partaking in the Chhath Puja festivities at the Purvanchal Welfare Association’s celebration at the Sector 42 Lake, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chhath, the four-day festival, commenced with nahay khay (a ritual river bath) on November 17 and will conclude with arghaya (prayer and dedication) on November 20.

It was a zero waste event organised by the civic body and all decorative flowers will be used in the Visar Vahan offering on the final day.

“To make Chhath Puja a truly special occasion this year, the MC has provided a comprehensive platform for performing the ritual puja at a green belt in Indra Colony. This includes the development of a water body and an attractive landscape. Additionally, green rooms have been set up for changing clothes, and stalls have been organised to provide all the required items for the puja ceremony, prepared by women self-help groups,” municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said.

City mayor Anup Gupta, meanwhile, said, “Zero waste food stalls have been set up, displaying a variety of food items from registered vendors of the MC. Besides, various cultural programs and performances by renowned Bhojpuri singers have been organised to enhance the festive atmosphere.”

Area councillor Suman Devi was also present during the event on Sunday.

Former member of Parliament Chandigarh and additional solicitor general for the Government of India, Satya Pal Jain participated in the celebrations, organised by Purvanchal Welfare Association in Sector 42 (Lake), on Sunday.

Jain wished fellow devotees saying, “The festival is a festival of complete faith of the people of the country in their religion and culture, which is celebrated today not only in India but all over the world.”