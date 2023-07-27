Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana chief engineer arrested on graft charges

Haryana chief engineer arrested on graft charges

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 27, 2023 02:03 AM IST

Haryana anti-corruption bureau has arrested a chief engineer of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board red handed while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh.

As per information, the accused Mohinder Singh was posted at Panchkula. Tejpal, inspector of ACB said that the bureau had got a complaint from a person who alleged that the accused was demanding the bribe in lieu of renewing the trade license and for withdrawal of pending bill payments of the complainant.

The complainant had already paid 35,000 to him on Tuesday and on Wednesday he was to pay the remaining 2 lakh to him. The money has been recovered from his office, claimed the officials. Acting on the complaint the bureau formed a team and he was arrested red handed. He has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and a first information report has been registered at Panchkula police station of the bureau.

Thursday, July 27, 2023
