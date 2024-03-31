Chief Khalsa Diwan passes ₹170 crore budget
Mar 31, 2024 08:02 AM IST
Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) executive committee on Saturday passed a budget of ₹169.83 crore for schools, colleges and other institutions running under the organization for the financial year 2024-25.
CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the budget is estimated to be ₹169.83 crore, and as compared to the previous financial year, there has been a 21% increase in the total income this year. “In terms of expenses, it is estimated that there will be a hike of 26% this year over the previous year,” he added.
CKD plans to spend ₹1 crore for Dharam Parchar and ₹1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.
