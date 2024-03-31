 Chief Khalsa Diwan passes ₹170 crore budget - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes 170 crore budget

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 31, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) passes ₹169.83 crore budget for 2024-25, with a 21% increase in income and 26% rise in expenses. Plans include ₹1 crore for Dharam Parchar and ₹1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) executive committee on Saturday passed a budget of 169.83 crore for schools, colleges and other institutions running under the organization for the financial year 2024-25.

CKD plans to spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for Dharam Parchar and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.
CKD plans to spend 1 crore for Dharam Parchar and 1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.

CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the budget is estimated to be 169.83 crore, and as compared to the previous financial year, there has been a 21% increase in the total income this year. “In terms of expenses, it is estimated that there will be a hike of 26% this year over the previous year,” he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CKD plans to spend 1 crore for Dharam Parchar and 1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chief Khalsa Diwan passes 170 crore budget
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On