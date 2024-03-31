Chief Khalsa Diwan passes 170 crore budget

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) executive committee on Saturday passed a budget of ₹169.83 crore for schools, colleges and other institutions running under the organization for the financial year 2024-25. CKD plans to spend ₹ 1 crore for Dharam Parchar and ₹ 1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.

CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the budget is estimated to be ₹169.83 crore, and as compared to the previous financial year, there has been a 21% increase in the total income this year. “In terms of expenses, it is estimated that there will be a hike of 26% this year over the previous year,” he added.

