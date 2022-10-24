Chief minister Khattar celebrates Diwali in Morni village

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Diwali with villagers of Marog in Bhoj Naita of Morni.

While addressing the villagers present at government primary school, Marog, the chief minister said that Morni is being developed from the point of view of tourism. Adventure activities have been started in Tikkartal.

Apart from this, a home stay policy has been implemented in Morni, due to which new employment opportunities have been created for the local residents.

He honoured Baldev Singh, a senior citizen of the village with a shawl and an idol of Lord Krishna. Due to the area’s difficult accessibility, the chief minister stated that all necessary facilities like electricity, water, education and road connectivity are being provided by the state government to the people in Morni, including village Marog, so that people here do not face any inconvenience.