Focus now on retrieving 9k cr deposited with Centre as New Pension Scheme share: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said while the state government has restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees, the battle was yet not over. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. (HT Photo)

“We have to get back ₹9,242 crore deposited with the centre as New Pension Scheme (NPS) share,” the CM said, while addressing a mega rally of the state government employees organised by the National Pension Scheme Employees’ Association as a gesture to thank the towards the state government for coming through on it promise to restore OPS.

Speaking of the occasion, the CM “We are not asking for handouts. This is our right. During the NITI Aayog meeting on Friday, I urged the Centre to return the NPS funds deposited by the state government and will again take up the issue with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.”

“In this battle I am the commander and you are all my soldiers. We will fight this battle unitedly,” he added.

Besides state government employees, Sukhu said, those working in boards and corporations will also be provided the benefit of OPS. He said the state government was working with financial discipline and striving for self-reliance rather than relying on debt.

Revitalising state’s economy

The CM asserted that the government is working tirelessly to revitalise the state’s economy and plans to accomplish the same within the next four years. “The first budget of the state government is a crucial step in this direction, focusing on increasing the state’s economic resources. Initiatives such as the imposition of water cess and expedited construction of power projects are being undertaken by the government,” he said.

The state would stop purchasing power from others in two years, Sukhu proclaimed in his address.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, meanwhile, said the restoration of OPS highlighted the Congress’ commitment to the welfare of employees.

Emphasising on a substantial ₹76,000 crore debt, he said the present government has prioritised the restoration despite the burden. He credited senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for carrying the flag for OPS.

“As a result, Karnataka has also followed suit and restored the OPS,” he pointed out.

NPSEA state president Pradeep Thakur, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to CM for restoring the OPS, dubbing the move “historic”. Earlier, the association had accorded a grand welcome to the Sukhu and his cabinet colleagues by showering on them flower petals.

