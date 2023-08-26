Himachal chief minister reviews relief efforts at Anni

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday visited Anni town in Kullu district, where eight multi-storey buildings collapsed on Thursday, to review the relief efforts. The Himachal chief minister urged the locals to co-operate with the district administration in the relief efforts in Anni. (HT File)

Sukhu assured the affected families that the state government stands with them in this tough time. He directed the administration to provide basic amenities to the people sheltered in the Government Senior Secondary School, Anni. He added that it the timely action of district administration avoided loss of life in the incident.

He said that over two dozen buildings have been declared unsafe at Anni. Sukhu added that the state government’s top priority is to ensure the safety of people. The CM directed local authorities to ensure that adjoining buildings are not damaged while removing the wreckage.

He directed Public Works Department authorities to repair the link roads in the region and restore the Anni-Jalori Jot route for small goods carrier to help farmers transport their produce. He asked National Highways Authority of India authorities to accelerate the pace of road-restoration works.

“The unprecedented rains have caused massive damage to public and the private property and we are committed to reach everyone who has suffered from disaster,” the CM added.

