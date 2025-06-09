Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chilli processing plant to come up in Abohar by Sept: Punjab agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Being established by the Punjab Agri Export Corporation Ltd (PAGREXCO) over one acre of land, the plant will have an installed capacity of five tonnes per hour, the minister said. The area under chilli cultivation in the state has been increasing annually, with farmers being encouraged to grow high-yielding varieties suitable for processing, he said.

The Punjab government will commission a 9.50 crore chilli processing plant in Abohar by September, state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said.

As of 2024, Punjab’s chilli cultivation spanned 10,614 hectares, the highest recorded area in recent years, yielding 21,416 metric tonnes, the minister said. (HT File)
As of 2024, Punjab’s chilli cultivation spanned 10,614 hectares, the highest recorded area in recent years, yielding 21,416 metric tonnes, the minister said. (HT File)

Being established by the Punjab Agri Export Corporation Ltd (PAGREXCO) over one acre of land, the plant will have an installed capacity of five tonnes per hour, the minister said. The area under chilli cultivation in the state has been increasing annually, with farmers being encouraged to grow high-yielding varieties suitable for processing, he said.

As of 2024, Punjab’s chilli cultivation spanned 10,614 hectares, the highest recorded area in recent years, yielding 21,416 metric tonnes, the minister said.

Ferozepur district leads in chilli production, followed by Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur.

Ferozepur’s average yield of approximately 19 metric tonnes (MT) per hectare showcases the region’s efficient farming practices, Khuddian said.

PAGREXCO directly procures chillies from farmers and aggregators, leveraging a well-established marketing network, he added. The corporation is a major exporter of red chilli paste from Punjab, including to the Middle East and African countries.

Chilli cultivation has emerged as a vital component of Punjab’s agricultural diversification, providing farmers with a lucrative alternative to traditional crops such as wheat and paddy, the minister said.

The state’s favourable agro-climatic conditions have strategically positioned Punjab as a key player in chilli production and processing, capitalising on new opportunities in the agricultural sector, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chilli processing plant to come up in Abohar by Sept: Punjab agri minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On