Chintpurni temple helps fight Covid, seeks donation of medical equipment

Extending a helping hand to the Himachal Pradesh government that is struggling to control the Covid-19 surge, the Chintpurni temple trust has launched an online service accepting the donation of medical equipment for coronavirus patients.

The temple, also known as Chinmastika Dham, has provided a link on its website for devotees who wish to donate towards the cause. Devotees can donate 13 types of medical equipment through the link. These include pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

The devotees can also courier the donated goods to the temple officer, Mata Chintpurni Tehsil, Una district.

“Devotees keen on making the donation in person can visit Chintpurni House or register themselves on the link after which a trust official will contact them. People should donate in kind (medical material) instead of cash,” temple officer Abhishek Bhaskar said.

Amb sub divisional magistrate Manesh Kumar has urged people to come forward and help fight the war against coronavirus. “Medical equipment is the need of the hour, so if someone wants to donate it to the temple trust, they can send the goods through courier or get registered on the temple trust website,” he said.

Richest temple in Himachal

Last year, the Chintpurni temple trust made a donation of ₹5 crore towards the Covid relief fund. The temple, also known as the Tirupati of Himachal, is the richest in the state with a cash deposit of more than ₹1.5 crore, fixed deposits of ₹102 crore, around quintals of gold and 71 quintals of silver.

Mata Chintpurni Devi is one of the many manifestations of Goddess Durga. In this form, she is also called Maa Chinnamasta or Maa Chinnamastika, the one with a detached head.

Meanwhile, the state branch of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas has offered its satsang bhawan to create a Covid facility at Paravur in Kangra. The 700-bed makeshift hospital will be operational next week. It has also offered space to set up a hospital at Talyar in Mandi.