Chishoti cloudburst: Months on, kin of missing victims awaits closure

For families of the some untraced victims of Chishoti’s cloudburst, time has brought neither closure nor clarity. Family members holding photographs of their missing kin during a protest in Jammu on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

After over five months since the tragedy, families of the victims on Wednesday staged a protest seeking information on bodies of their family members, DNA reports and their death certificates.

Surinder Kumar from Jalandhar said, “I have come here in search of my daughter. On August 14, 2025, I talked to my daughter for the last time and till this day I come here in search of her.”

Kumar informed that his daughter had come to Mata Machail pilgrimage with her friend’s family. “This government is not doing anything. Officials showed me a dead body but it didn’t resemble my daughter. The officials just wanted me to accept the body as that of my daughter,” he said.

Recalling, his one month stay in Jammu, he said, “I was the first one to give my DNA sample. I stayed for here for a month and was eventually asked to go back home. The officials assured me that the DNA report will be sent to me,” he said, adding that he has not received any report. “None in the administration is listening to us. Officials simply don’t pick up our calls,” he said.

He also claimed that police buried three bodies in front of him. Recalling that the officials showed him three dead bodies—two females and a headless body of a youth. “At Kunjwani, police men buried the three bodies in front of me,” he claimed.

Rajesh Kumar, another protestor, said, “When we ask what happened to the DNA reports, officials tell us that chemical required for DNA test is not available. What sort of government do we have here in J&K.”

He further said, this government has neither given us the DNA report nor has declared our members dead.

Kumar, along with his wife Bindiya, held photographs of their daughter Vanshika and her friend Disha Bhagat seeking justice and an end to their mental agony.

Bindiya recalled how her daughter Vanshika and her friend Disha, who were walking ahead of them, vanished at the blink of an eye.

Another protestor Ramesh Kumar of Resham Ghar, informed that seven members of his family, including four children, and three women remain missing. “We go through agonising pain every day. Our missing members deserve a dignified closure so that we can also perform their last rites as per our religion,” he added.

At least 66 dead bodies (three headless) were found by the rescuers and 30 remain missing till date.

Kishtwar district commissioner Pankaj Sharma said, “Around 10 to 12 days ago, he sent case file of the 30 missing people to the Jammu divisional commissioner to expedite the process to declare them presumed dead.”

Sharma cited Evidence Act, specifically Section 108, where a seven year period was mandatory to presumed a missing person dead. “Under the Act, statement of family members, relatives and those who matter are recorded at their houses and a minimum period of seven years is required to declare missing people as presumed dead. However, being a natural calamity, the government has expedited the process,” he said, and recollected that in certain incidents of natural calamities, the government had relaxed the law to help the families in distress.

He also cited the instance of two missing CISF jawans, who were on duty at Chishoti. “The CISF also await their death certificates. Without death certificates, the families of missing people will not be entitled for any relief,” he said.

FSL director, OP Bhagat said, “Stocks of kits of investigating DNAs had depleted but a couple of days ago, we have placed the order with the vendor and in the next 10 to 15 days, we will complete the DNA tests.”

Bhagat said that the FSL had also received severed limbs and body parts, around 36, for DNA tests.