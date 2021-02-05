Chitkara International School launches multilingual communication system
Chitkara International School introduced multilingual audio circulars, called “Chitkara Infobytes”, last week. The inclusion of Hindi and Punjabi narrations within the school’s communication system is expected to overcome language barriers and allow easy flow of information among the school’s stakeholders.
With this initiative, the school aims to bring a change to the communication mechanism of schools in North India which continue to be highly English-centric. The step is also believed to improve the reach, receptiveness, and impact of the school’s interaction with the community at large.
Drawing inspiration from Chitkara University’s content and language integrated lab (CLIL), the school is focusing on promoting linguistic diversity and equitable education for all. With Chitkara Infobyte, the school has reinforced the university’s mission of reducing and limiting communication gaps.
Further considering it to be a takeaway of the recently-announced National Education Policy, the school is set to fulfill the policy’s goal of promoting multilingualism along with the sustainable development goal related to quality, inclusive and equitable education for all.
Principal Niyati Chitkara said, “Chitkara Infobyte caters to the varying linguistic needs of our stakeholders and thus, stands as an aspiration-turned-inspiration for us.”
