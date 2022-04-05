Chitkara International School starts new academic session with ‘carnival kingdom’

Opening the first day of the 2022-23 academic session with joy and magic, Chitkara International School (CIS) welcomed the senior wing with a ‘carnival kingdom’ on Monday.

The carnival included a vivifying magic show, ‘Enchanted: Relishing the fascinating art of magic!’ Magician Sartaj SK Sharma’s sleight of hand, illusions and entrancing tricks left the audience wonderstruck.

The band Rudraksh, helmed by renowned musician Sanjay Bhatt, took the students of Chitkara International School on a musical ride through their show, ‘The Rhythmic Abode’ on the first day of the new academic session. (HT Photo)

What is a carnival without music? The band Rudraksh, helmed by renowned musician Sanjay Bhatt, took the students on a musical ride through their show, ‘The Rhythmic Abode.’

The international school will be welcoming kindergartners on April 5 with a storytelling session, ‘The Tale of Tools’, where puppets will be used to narrate stories.

Chitkara International School, Chandigarh and Panchkula, director Niyati Chitkara said, “I would like to wholeheartedly welcome students to a promising year of learning. We, at Chitkara International School, believe that the success of a nation depends on the kind of education its children receive. Through events like this, we endeavour to make students’ learning experience joyful and memorable.”