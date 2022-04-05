Chitkara International School starts new academic session with ‘carnival kingdom’
Opening the first day of the 2022-23 academic session with joy and magic, Chitkara International School (CIS) welcomed the senior wing with a ‘carnival kingdom’ on Monday.
The carnival included a vivifying magic show, ‘Enchanted: Relishing the fascinating art of magic!’ Magician Sartaj SK Sharma’s sleight of hand, illusions and entrancing tricks left the audience wonderstruck.
What is a carnival without music? The band Rudraksh, helmed by renowned musician Sanjay Bhatt, took the students on a musical ride through their show, ‘The Rhythmic Abode.’
The international school will be welcoming kindergartners on April 5 with a storytelling session, ‘The Tale of Tools’, where puppets will be used to narrate stories.
Chitkara International School, Chandigarh and Panchkula, director Niyati Chitkara said, “I would like to wholeheartedly welcome students to a promising year of learning. We, at Chitkara International School, believe that the success of a nation depends on the kind of education its children receive. Through events like this, we endeavour to make students’ learning experience joyful and memorable.”
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
