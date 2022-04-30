Chitkara University 4th in country in higher education ranking list
Chitkara University has ranked fourth in the country in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and is among the top five in almost all United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The university ranks between 201 to 300 among 1,400 universities from over 100 countries across the world. Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings assess the impact of a university on society through its contributions toward United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals (SDGs). Global goals were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call for action to end poverty, protect the planet, and to ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
The rankings provide a definitive list of the world’s best universities with an emphasis on the research mission. It is the only global university league table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); industry income (knowledge transfer) and international outlook (staff, students and research). Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, this year’s ranking revealed how the Covid pandemic has started to shift global higher education performance.
Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Chitkara University has always strived towards excellence and we provide our students and staff with ample opportunities and a progressive environment to make them competent to take on every challenge. We work with the intent to nurture the future and make this nation proud.”
Drugs case: Ex-Ajnala MLA alleges threat from Majithia, moves HC seeking security
Chandigarh: Former Ajnala MLA and SAD leader Amarpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of hSingh'sand family's security claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Bikram Singh Majithia is behind bars in a drugs case registered by Punjab Police on December 20. The former MLA claims he got recorded a statement in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
Special round of counselling: 27% MBBS seats remain vacant at Chintpurni Medical College
Faridkot : Forty-one of the of 150 MBBS seats remained vacant at the Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, after the special round of state counselling for admissions to the courses by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, conducted a special round of state counselling on Thursday after the Medical Counselling Committee extended the last date of admissions to MBBS courses to April 28.
Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state
Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state.
Patiala violence: Harish Singla, a self-styled Hindu leader at odds with Sikh radicals
The self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, who has been arrested for the Patiala violence on Friday, is among Punjab's Hindu right-wing leaders who remain at the forefront to oppose the Sikh radicals and Khalistani sympathisers. Belonging to a middle-class family with no political background, Singla has been provided security by the Punjab Police in view of threat to his life owing to the anti-Khalistan stand.
Patiala violence: How police, admn were caught napping
Patiala : Despite the right-wing leaders and Sikh hardliners locking horns after US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun gave a call to observe “the Khalistan foundation day” on April 29 a fortnight ago, the Patiala administration, particularly the police, were caught napping. This despite the fact that Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led by Harish Singla had announced to counter the “Khalistan march”.
