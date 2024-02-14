Chitkara University bats for innovative higher education

Chitkara University has announced a new strategic initiative to establish the Chitkara International College (CIC) in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), United States of America. Delegates during an event for the launch of educational collaboration among global universities held at Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

ASU is ranked the most innovative university in the US by the US News & World Report (2016-2024) and among the top 150 universities worldwide by Shanghai Ranking in 2023.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Chitkara University becomes the first university in Punjab to partner with Arizona State University to set up a new innovative educational model. The Chitkara International College will offer ASU degree programmes to students in Punjab, allowing them to start their ASU undergraduate degree programmes in India before transferring to the United States.

Graduates of STEM (science, technology, engineering & math) programmes also will be eligible for a 3-year OPT work opportunity upon graduation. This initiative will help more Indian students achieve their aspirations, gain valuable international experience, and start their careers beyond India.

The students will learn the ASU courses and curriculum similar to what students would study at the US campus. Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, shares, “The goal of this collaboration is to provide all students who enrol in the ASU programmes at Chitkara International College with the best American educational experience right from day one. This is supported by exciting initiatives and programmes developed with ASU and Cintana Alliances institutions, focusing on providing Chitkara students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed globally.”

The students will also be provided with access to unique international exchange programmes, summer immersion, and learning in global class environment opportunities at ASU and other universities worldwide through Chitkara University’s membership in the ASU-Cintana Alliance.

The ASU-Cintana Alliance is a global network of innovative universities in the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, working together to build and scale high-quality academic programs that respond to their country’s economic and social needs.