Chitkara University bestows honorary doctorate on Dr Arvind Lal

In a convocation ceremony held at its Punjab campus, Chitkara University conferred an honorary degree of doctor of literature (honoris causa) upon Brigadier Dr Arvind Lal, a Padma Shri awardee, in recognition of his contributions to healthcare innovation, public health advancement and philanthropy. Brigadier Dr Arvind Lal being conferred upon an honorary degree of doctor of literature (honoris causa) at Chitkara University. (HT Photo)

The convocation was a celebration of Dr Lal’s achievements. As the executive chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, Dr Lal’s visionary leadership has elevated the organisation to one of the most esteemed laboratories in Asia. In his career, he has won many accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2009, Business Standard Star SME of the Year in 2021 and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Healthcare in 2019.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“At Chitkara University, we are inspired by Dr Arvind Lal’s commitment to innovation and philanthropy,” said Chitkara University chancellor Dr Ashok Chitkara. “His visionary leadership in healthcare has not only transformed the industry but has also left a lasting mark on society. We are proud to award Dr Lal the honorary degree of doctor of literature (honoris causa), acknowledging his remarkable contributions to healthcare and his enduring influence on India’s future.”

Dr Lal, as the Chairman of FICCI’s Swasth Bharat (Public Health) task force, plays a pivotal role in shaping national healthcare policies. His involvement with FICCI, NATHEALT and PHD Chambers further cements his status as a visionary in the healthcare domain.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College Pune, Dr Lal’s career is characterised by an unwavering dedication to enhancing healthcare and societal well-being. His philanthropic initiatives, including the ALVL Foundation, reflect his compassionate approach to pioneering primary healthcare interventions and fostering spiritual growth.