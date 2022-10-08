Chitkara University celebrates Le Corbusier’s 135th birth anniversary

andigarh Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of the master architect Le Corbusier by organising an event “Commemorating Le Corbusier ‘’ on Saturday.

Shiv Datt Sharma, founder and principal architect at SD Sharma & Associates; and Ophelie Belin, director, Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh; were the chief guests for the event and Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, was the guest of honour.

The event commenced with the inauguration of the exhibition “Footprints- Caricaturing Corbusier’s Journey” and a talk recapitulating Corbusier’s journey by Kanika Bansal, dean, Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture.

Sharma, who had the fortune of working alongside Corbusier on the planning and design of Chandigarh city, presented a “trip down memory lane” by sharing some of his favourite personal and professional moments working with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret. He also motivated the students to take the path towards a better future in the field of architecture. The eminent architect was honoured by Madhu Chitkara for his contribution towards the field on the occasion.

This was followed by a special talk delivered by Belin on the “involvement of the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise Chandigarh in the preservation of Le Corbusier’s Heritage”.

The event included two competitions for the students- ‘Footprints: Caricaturing Corbusier’s Journey’ and ‘The Concrete Steps: Corbusier’s Philosophy on the Ramp’. The winners were felicitated by the guests.

Madhu Chitkara said, “Le Corbusier’s work in Chandigarh will always be relevant and it is the duty of our young architects to carry this legacy forward. We, at Chitkara University, aim to provide our students with a truly global experience and the best of opportunities so that they remain motivated.”