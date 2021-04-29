IND USA
The vaccination drive underway on the Chitkara University Campus. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chitkara University holds vaccination drive for staff

The vaccination campaign was led by Chitkara University chancellor Ashok Chitkara and pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Chitkara University launched a vaccination drive for its staff on the varsity campus on Thursday.

The vaccination campaign was led by Chitkara University chancellor Ashok Chitkara and pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara. The vice-chancellor, deans, faculty and staff participated in the drive.

The pro-chancellor said the vaccine is the best weapon to combat Covid and urged all staff members to get vaccinated as per policy.

She appreciated the efforts of Yuvsatta to spread awareness and thereby instil confidence among citizens.

“Chitkara University has been on the forefront in the fight against Covid. The University has made all attempts to adhere to Covid protocols,” said a spokesperson.

