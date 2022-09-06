Chitkara University hosts badminton, table tennis tournaments
More than 80 architects from Punjab took part in the table tennis and badminton tournaments organised by Chitkara University
The Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture (CSPA), Chitkara University, in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter, Sports Committee, organised a badminton and table tennis tournament for the members of the IIA and architects of Punjab here on Monday.
Sanjay Goel, chairman, IIA Punjab Chapter; Niranjan Kumar, chairman, IIA Punjab Chapter, Sports Committee; and Rajnish Walia, general secretary, IIA Punjab Chapter Sports Committee; were the chief guests for the event. More than 80 architects from Punjab, including eminent architects like Sumit Wadhera, Niranjan Kumar, Rimpesh, Rakesh Sharma and students along with the faculty of the CSPA participated in the tournament.
The winners of the tournament were awarded trophies and gifts by the chief guest.
At the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab, congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of the CSPA department volunteers, the Chitkara Sports Board and organising committee headed by Col Rakesh Sharma, director, University Affairs and Sqn Ldr (Dr) Rina Angel, director administration, for the smooth conduct of the event.
Appreciating the sportsmanship, Sanjay Goel, chairman, IIA Punjab Chapter, said, “It was a successful event which brought together many like-minded people. Every architect played with great spirit and it was a great initiative for our architects fraternity.”
“We hope to tie up with the Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture (CSPA), Chitkara University, Punjab, for such kind of events in the future too.”
