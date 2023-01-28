Chitkara University hosts delegation from Western Sydney University, Australia

Continuously and consecutively promoting strategic collaboration, Chitkara University (CU) hosted 20 law students from Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia, who were invited to jointly celebrate the Republic Day of India and the National Day of Australia.

Dr Grace Borsellino, associate dean, School of Law, Western Sydney University, Australia, expressed gratitude for Chitkara University in providing a memorable, a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience, cultural immersion through blended learning and collaborative teaching across borders.

On the momentous occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitakara University, said India and Australia cherish strong bilateral ties. “Pedagogical excellence and phenomenal academic learning experience for the youth of both the great nations can only be accomplished through such strategic initiatives and inclusive integration for achieving mutually affirmative actions.”

“Chitkara University had signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Sydney University, Australia, in 2017 which has aided in engaging diverse faculties and international offices of both the universities for proactively promoting the strategic collaboration,” she added.

Under the partnership, various initiatives and affirmative actions were taken such as continuous engagement of SCDMS during the Chitkara University’s Global Week, master classes by WSU during Covid for CU students and continuous engagements through virtual events with SoE, SoHCA, SoE, SCDMS, SoHSc. Moreover, articulation agreements were signed between SCDMS and SoE in 2019.

The MoU has also been facilitating faculty visits, exchange, mobility programmes, joint research, post doctorate fellowships and active participation in conferences, seminars and training workshops.