Chitkara University launches North India’s first Apple-powered campus experience centre

Chitkara University launched North India’s first campus experience centre—that integrates Apple tools, technology and curricula into learning—in collaboration with Apple ecosystem partner Radius Systems at its Punjab campus. Enabled Radius Elevate, also offers exclusive education pricing on Mac and iPad products for Chitkara University students and faculty. (HT Photo)

The initiative marked a major step toward advancing technology-enabled learning and innovation-driven education, reinforcing the university’s commitment to creating future-ready academic environments. The newly launched campus experience centre, Radius Elevate, is designed as a learning and innovation hub where students and faculty can explore the power of Apple technology in education, research, design thinking, coding, content creation, and entrepreneurship.

The centre provides access to the latest Mac and iPad devices, enabling learners to work on projects, app development, multimedia creation, and collaborative assignments within a high-performance digital ecosystem. A key highlight of the centre is its structured engagement and training program. Weekly learning sessions and workshops will be conducted on macOS, iPadOS, Swift programming, Apple’s productivity and creative applications, and collaborative learning tools.

Enabled Radius Elevate, also offers exclusive education pricing on Mac and iPad products for Chitkara University students and faculty, making advanced technology more accessible to the university community. Speaking on the launch, Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder, Chitkara University, said, “At Chitkara University, we believe technology must become an integral part of the learning experience to prepare students for the future. The launch of this Apple-powered campus experience centre reflects our vision of creating innovation-led academic ecosystems where students can explore creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge digital skills. Through this initiative, we aim to empower learners with global tools and experiences that enhance both academic excellence and industry readiness.”