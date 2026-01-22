Chitkara University organises winter school on urban redevelopment

A 17-day Collaborative Winter School on Urban Redevelopment, jointly organised by the Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture at Chitkara University and the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at the University of Maryland, concluded with final student presentations proposing innovative strategies for revitalising Sector 17, Chandigarh. Chitkara University faculty members and faculty the University of Maryland during the concluding session of the International Winter School along with pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara Chitkara University. (HT)

Held from January 5, the 17-day intensive international design studio brought together 10 students from the University of Maryland and 12 students from Chitkara University. The programme focused on re-imagining the future of Sector 17, Chandigarh through contemporary urban redevelopment approaches, and was conducted under the guidance of Saakaar Foundation principal architect Surinder Bahga.

During the final jury, students presented comprehensive proposals backed by in-depth site analysis, policy reviews, development frameworks, and financial feasibility assessments. Jury members commended the overall quality of work, noting that several proposals demonstrated strong potential to contribute meaningfully to the rejuvenation of Chandigarh’s central business district. Chitkara University pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “This Winter School reflects our commitment to global academic collaboration and practice-oriented learning. Such initiatives enable students to engage with real-world urban challenges while gaining valuable international perspectives.”

The Winter School concluded with the felicitation of participating faculty and students from both institutions, marking a successful milestone in international academic cooperation and experiential learning.