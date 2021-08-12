Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cholera confirmed in Mohali’s Baltana: 50 fresh cases detected in Modern Housing Colony
Medical camps are being held in all colonies and health staff and ambulances have also been kept on standby here. (HT file)
Medical camps are being held in all colonies and health staff and ambulances have also been kept on standby here. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Cholera confirmed in Mohali’s Baltana: 50 fresh cases detected in Modern Housing Colony

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the samples were sent to the microbiology laboratory of PGIMER, Chandigarh, which has now confirmed a cholera outbreak
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST

After 340 cases of diarrhoea surfaced in Baltana over the past three days, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), on Wednesday, confirmed a cholera outbreak in the area.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio Cholerae bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

The cases have been reported from Ekta Vihar, Ravindra Enclave, Harmilap Nagar and Modern enclave. On Wednesday, 50 fresh cases were reported from Modern Enclave.

On Monday, the authorities claimed to have found the source of contamination and even plugged it.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “We had sent the samples to the microbiology laboratory at PGIMER, Chandigarh, which has now confirmed a cholera outbreak. Medical camps are being held in all the colonies and from Thursday, we will intensify sampling. Medical teams and ambulances have been stationed in the area and free medicines are being provided to the affected people.”

Zirakpur municipal council’s executive officer Girish Verma said, “Though we have plugged the leakage, we are checking other pipes as well. We will be stopping the fresh water supply in these areas for the time being.” Two persons -- a three-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man – have died of the infection in the last three days here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.