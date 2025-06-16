Choose AAP candidate for development: Atishi in Ludhiana

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena seconded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and said only AAP MLA can bring development to Ludhiana constituency. She added that if a candidate of opposition parties would win, he would be busy fighting with CM Bhagwant Mann and development work of the constituency would be affected. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena seconded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and said only AAP MLA can bring development to Ludhiana constituency. (HT File)

Atishi was in Ludhiana to address a ward-level meeting in Ludhiana in favour of AAP candidate and Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Sunday.

Accompanied by Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora, Atishi targeted former cabinet minister and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu stating that “every one knows what attitude he carries”.

She said after winning Arora will be elevated to cabinet minister. “It is up to the voters whom they will choose, a minister who will work for them tirelessly or a MLA who will keep on abusing the CM,” she added.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann in her address praised Aam Aadmi clinics and free electricity schemes. She alleged that all the previous governments robbed the people of Punjab, only AAP is working for the common man.