Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Choose AAP candidate for development: Atishi in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena was in Ludhiana to address a ward-level meeting in Ludhiana in favour of AAP candidate and Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Sunday.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena seconded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and said only AAP MLA can bring development to Ludhiana constituency. She added that if a candidate of opposition parties would win, he would be busy fighting with CM Bhagwant Mann and development work of the constituency would be affected.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena seconded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and said only AAP MLA can bring development to Ludhiana constituency. (HT File)
Former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena seconded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and said only AAP MLA can bring development to Ludhiana constituency. (HT File)

Atishi was in Ludhiana to address a ward-level meeting in Ludhiana in favour of AAP candidate and Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Sunday.

Accompanied by Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora, Atishi targeted former cabinet minister and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu stating that “every one knows what attitude he carries”.

She said after winning Arora will be elevated to cabinet minister. “It is up to the voters whom they will choose, a minister who will work for them tirelessly or a MLA who will keep on abusing the CM,” she added.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann in her address praised Aam Aadmi clinics and free electricity schemes. She alleged that all the previous governments robbed the people of Punjab, only AAP is working for the common man.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Choose AAP candidate for development: Atishi in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On