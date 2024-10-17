Choosing to sit out, Congress now in wait-and-watch mode

As the Congress, which contested elections in a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference (NC), decided to sit outside the government till the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, many believe the party wants more stake in governance but lost bargaining power after being reduced to six seats. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (Source: X)

The allies contested elections jointly but while NC’s star rose as it went up from 15 seats in 2014 to 42, Congress’ number halved from 12 to six. The Jammu region proved to the Congress’ undoing as the party could manage only one seat of the 29 that it contested. None of the party’s Hindu candidates could manage to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut in the region.

“Such was our position in Jammu we didn’t want to talk about it. We had hoped we would get seats in double digits,” said a senior Congress leader adding that now our focus will be on rebuilding the party, especially in Jammu.

The NC had offered one ministerial berth to the Congress in the new government but leaders privy to details it could have led to unease in the party, given that four of its six legislators have been ministers in the past.

Congress’ local unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra has, in fact, served as the deputy chief minister. As Omar Abdullah still has three vacancies and the post of speaker, the Congress leaders are still hoping for a couple of ministerial berths.

The party has decided to support Omar fully and all its top leaders attended the swearing in ceremony. A senior Congress leader said the party could join the government once statehood is restored. “We are very sure that Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood and then we will join the government,” the leader said.

Karra, meanwhile, said, “The Prime Minister promised the same but the statehood has not been restored. We are unhappy therefore we are not joining the ministry...Congress shall continue to fight for the restoration of statehood.”

Another senior leader said since Congress did not have representation from Jammu and joining the government at this time could have caused more problems for the party especially in the region, adding, “Let’s see how this government works. Now our focus is on Jammu and the support will always be there for Omar Abdullah government.”