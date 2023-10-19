Chopper services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar, Reckong Peo soon: Sukhu

Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong Peo are set to commence shortly. This was stated by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today, adding that these heliports have been identified for helicopter sorties under the UDAN Scheme at affordable airfare making air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides the tourists giving boost to tourism activities. Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong Peo are set to commence shortly. (Representational image)

The services will provide a more convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of the remote regions of the state. He said that it was the priority of the government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination together with employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth. He said that the state government was committed to enhancing tourism infrastructure, attracting high-end tourists and improving air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. To achieve this, construction of a heliport at district headquarters is in progress besides the expansion of Kangra airport enabling the operation of A-320 type of aircraft and help the government develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.

