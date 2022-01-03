Christians in Chandigarh tricity area take out candlelight march

Aggrieved by the vandalism of a statue of Jesus Christ in Ambala and similar incidents in the country, members of the Christian community from across the tricity took out a candlelight march on Sunday evening.

Starting from Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, around 450 people walked towards the Sector 17 Plaza.

Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla and Chandigarh Diocese, who also participated in the march and later held a prayer in Sector 17 said, “We are troubled by the recent incidents in the country against the Christian community and churches. We sang hymns while moving in a peaceful manner, guided by the police. We held banners on the theme of ‘India is one’. Without forgiveness we cannot move on.”

Lawrence Malik, president of the Tricity Churches Association, that had called the march, said, “Multiple vandalism and misbehaviour incidents on the occasion of Christmas were very unfortunate. We just want to go to church and worship in peace. Police must take measures to prevent such incidents.”