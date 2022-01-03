Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Christians in Chandigarh tricity area take out candlelight march
chandigarh news

Christians in Chandigarh tricity area take out candlelight march

Christians from across Chandigarh tricity area took out a candelight march from Sector 19 to Sector 17 to express concern over rising incidents of vandalism and misbehaviour against the community
A student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, Jashandeep alleged that he and his friends had a physical altercation with Ravi’s group in an elevator of a commercial building in Kumbran village on December 31. (HT Photo)
A student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, Jashandeep alleged that he and his friends had a physical altercation with Ravi’s group in an elevator of a commercial building in Kumbran village on December 31. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 02:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aggrieved by the vandalism of a statue of Jesus Christ in Ambala and similar incidents in the country, members of the Christian community from across the tricity took out a candlelight march on Sunday evening.

Starting from Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, around 450 people walked towards the Sector 17 Plaza.

Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla and Chandigarh Diocese, who also participated in the march and later held a prayer in Sector 17 said, “We are troubled by the recent incidents in the country against the Christian community and churches. We sang hymns while moving in a peaceful manner, guided by the police. We held banners on the theme of ‘India is one’. Without forgiveness we cannot move on.”

Lawrence Malik, president of the Tricity Churches Association, that had called the march, said, “Multiple vandalism and misbehaviour incidents on the occasion of Christmas were very unfortunate. We just want to go to church and worship in peace. Police must take measures to prevent such incidents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out