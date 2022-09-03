Church vandalisation: 3-member SIT constiutued for speedy probe
Punjab Police committed to maintaining peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in Punjab, says DGPR
On the directions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, director bureau of investigation Chandra Sekhar on Friday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to ensure effective and speedy investigation into the desecration and fire incident in the church at Thakarpura village in Tarn Taran district.
The SIT is headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range, while two members include SSP (Tarn Taran) and SP (investigation) Tarn Taran.
Notably, the CM had on Wednesday directed the DGP to minutely probe this incident, which is a “handiwork of the forces inimical to the peace, prosperity, and progress of the state”, according to the press release issued here.
Yadav said the SIT will conduct a day-to-day probe into this case and will ensure to submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer/official for assistance in the investigation of the case, he added.
The DGP reiterated that besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in the state.
He said that the police teams were investigating the case from all angles and all the culprits will soon be arrested while strict punitive action will be taken against them.
Attack on church indicates worsening of law and order in Punjab: Congress
PCC president Warring and Punjab’s LoP Bajwa on Friday visited the church in Thakarpura village in Patti, Taran Tarn district. They were accompanied by former deputy CM OP Soni, MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa and former MLA Harminder Singh Gill along with DCC president Kiranjeet Singh Mitha.
Warring and Bajwa criticised Punjab CM Mann government for its “utter failure to prevent incidents of vandalism” occurring at the places of worship in the state.
For chrch incident, they said it was a “serious law and order lapse” on the part of Mann who also held the protfolio for home affairs and justice department.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics