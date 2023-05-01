Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.4kg opium recovered at the Ludhiana Railway Station, one held

1.4kg opium recovered at the Ludhiana Railway Station, one held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 01, 2023 12:05 AM IST

As per police, the accused was arrested near platform number 1, which is near the godown of the Ludhiana railway station

The CIA branch of government railway police arrested one person for drug peddling and recovering 1.4 kg opium from his possession. The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar Dangi of Chatra village in Jharkhand.

The accused in custody of police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh said the accused was nabbed during a general check at the railway station. He added that the accused was supposed to deliver the contraband to an associate at the railway station.

Divulging details, he said that police have confiscated mobile phone of the accused and his call details are being checked to find out about his associates.

Adding that many drug peddlers in the area come from Bihar and Jharkhand, he said that the drug peddlers who come from other states find it easy to cross state borders on trains and they can be nabbed by increasing staff and frequent inspections at the premises.

Singh further said that a case under Section s 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the government railway police station.

