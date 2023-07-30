Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters held, ten two-wheelers recovered

The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested two accused, including an auto-rickshaw driver, for vehicle lifting. The police have recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers from their possession. The accused used to steal two-wheelers parked outside parks, shopping malls and other public places. Accused vehicle lifters in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh alias Nikku, 23, of Karnail Singh Colony in village Tajpur and Manish Kumar alias Harsh, 19, of Chawla Colony near village Tajpur. Manish is an auto-rickshaw driver.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2 said that the police stopped the accused for checking at T-point installed at Sector-32A at Tajpur Road when the accused were crossing from the area on a stolen motorcycle. During checking, the accused failed to produce documents of the vehicle. When the police posed harshly the accused confessed to stealing the motorcycle.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. Following the information provided by the accused, the police have recovered another 9 stolen vehicles – including 8 bikes and one scooter, from their possession.

“The accused revealed that they stole the two-wheelers from the Rakh Bagh area, near Pavilion Mall, BCM Park in Sector-32 near Chandigarh Road, village Jhabewal and near Veer Palace at Chandigarh Road,” said the inspector. Further, he added that Inderjit Singh is already facing trial in a case of burglary. He was arrested in December 2022 and bailed out on January 25, 2023. After coming out of the jail, he again indulged in vehicle lifting. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.