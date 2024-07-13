CICU hosts plantation drive at its focal point complex

The chamber of industrial and commercial undertakings (CICU) hosted a plantation drive at its focal point complex, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability and green initiatives. The event was graced by Member of Parliament (MP) (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora as chief guest. Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hardeep Singh Mundian and MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) also joined the event. The chamber of industrial and commercial undertakings (CICU) hosted a plantation drive at its focal point complex, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability and green initiatives. (HT File)

The plantation drive saw participation from over 20 industrialists, who were recognized for their contributions to the “green Ludhiana, clean Ludhiana” initiative. The dignitaries, including MP Arora, planted saplings at the CICU complex, symbolizing their commitment to a greener future.

The event also provided a platform for CICU members to engage in a constructive dialogue with MP Arora, highlighting the challenges faced by the industrial sector. CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja presented a comprehensive overview of the issues, including the plight of dying industries, the equitable mortgage issue, building plan approvals for MSMEs, the lack of freight subsidies, and the competitive pressures from neighboring states. CICU also decided to facilitate members in adopting all the parks situated in the focal point area under a wide development plan, with the help of industry and local bodies.

Arora acknowledged the importance of the Halwara airport completion and expressed his willingness to explore ways to upgrade the R&D centre to benefit the industrial community.