Ludhiana | CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament: New Swan Enterprises lifts S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial trophy
New Swan Enterprises on Sunday lifted S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament trophy by defeating HIL by nine wickets at Tagore International, Kohara Road, Sahnewal.
New Swan Enterprises won the toss and opted to field.
While Highway Industries Ltd (HIL) team scored 96 runs in 14.5 overs by losing all wickets, NSE team scored 98 runs in 10.4 overs by losing mere a wicket.
Sahil of New Swan Enterprises, top scorer with 44 runs in 27 balls and who also took three wickets in three overs by conceding 20 runs, was awarded the man of the match.
Chamber Of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (Cicu) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said sports are an integral part of corporate team building and motivation.
-
Commuters deal with early morning traffic as experts remove crane from e-way
A hydraulic machine, which caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway just before the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday and caused many people travelling from Gurugram to miss their flights, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after a gap of 26 hours, much to the inconvenience of commuters, especially those who were using the road early morning.
-
Karnataka prepares action plan to tackle heatwave
Aiming toward the effective management of the heatwave conditions in Karnataka, the state has come up with a region-specific action plan, an official privy to the development said on Sunday. “The plan is in conformity with revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by National Disaster Management Authority which was issued in 2019,” it was stated. Bengaluru, where temperature rarely crossed 30 degrees about 15-20 years ago, now records maximum temperature in excess of 38 degrees.
-
Ludhiana | Facebook friend dupes Patiala resident of ₹5 lakh
A Patiala resident has been allegedly duped by a Facebook friend of ₹5 lakh on pretext of marriage. The Jodhan police have booked the woman Maninder Kaur of Dolon Khurd village, Jodhan, her brother Varinder Singh, mother Roopjit Kaur, sister Sukhwinder Kaur and father Kulwinder Singh. Complainant, Gurpinder Singh of professor colony of Patiala said the woman had taken ₹5 lakhs from him for shopping and for treatment of her mother.
-
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
-
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics