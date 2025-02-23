CID document leak FIR: Sukhu govt has become directionless, chaotic and dictatorial: Jai Ram

Targeting the chief minister Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal over the CID document leak FIR, leader of Opposition Jai Ram said that the government has become directionless, chaotic and dictatorial. Former chief minister of Himachal Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Shimla police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons for theft, forgery, public mischief and criminal conspiracy for leaking information and documents from the CID department.

According to the FIR, the superintendent of police in his complaint said it has come to notice that confidential information and documents from the CID department have been unlawfully leaked and are being misused to tarnish the reputation of both the CID and the state government. An internal inquiry was conducted in some cases and it was suspected/revealed that certain CID staff in connivance with others, unlawfully accessed, copied and with ulterior motive circulated the documents, the complaint said.

The documents were widely disseminated across electronic, print and social media at both the state and national levels. This vested interest of the persons involved is a clear threat to malign the reputation of CID and the government at large, the complaint said.

He said that the FIR lodged by the CID in this case is also ridiculous and full of planned conspiracy. “Section 353 (2) mentioned in the FIR is an attempt to impose restrictions on the media. This FIR is an attack on media freedom. By using this, the government wants to send a message to the media that the government will not spare anyone who writes about their failures. Till now, the government has lodged more than two dozen FIRs against media personnel as well as common people for writing against the government,” said Thakur.

“Freedom of expression of media personnel and common man is their fundamental right granted by the Constitution, which Sukhu government wants to snatch away. On this dictatorial tactics of the Congress government, the party and Rahul Gandhi who is pretending to save the Constitution, should also answer how can the government of his ruling party violate the fundamental rights of the people,” said the former chief minister.

Thakur said that the CM should give up his dictatorial attitude and talk about the problems faced by the common people. “Instead of hatching ways to crush the media, the government should focus on crushing the drug and mining mafias that are spreading their tentacles in the state. The CM should refrain from trying to impose an undeclared emergency in the state,” said Thakur.