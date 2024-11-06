Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CID recovers significant quantities of DAP from 3 warehouse

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 06, 2024 06:48 AM IST

A team recovered 3,236 bags of DAP at Bedi warehouse, 94 bags at Machi Market, and 105 bags at Rakhri.

The Ferozepur administration following a tip off from CID, Ferozepur, recovered Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in large quantities from three warehouses in the district on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said.

The Ferozepur administration following a tip off from CID, Ferozepur, recovered Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in large quantities from three warehouses in the district. (HT File)
The Ferozepur administration following a tip off from CID, Ferozepur, recovered Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in large quantities from three warehouses in the district. (HT File)

A team recovered 3,236 bags of DAP at Bedi warehouse, 94 bags at Machi Market, and 105 bags at Rakhri. “The chief agriculture officer has initiated the process to cancel the licenses of those involved in the matter and an FIR is being recommended,” the DC said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //