CID recovers significant quantities of DAP from 3 warehouse

The Ferozepur administration following a tip off from CID, Ferozepur, recovered Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in large quantities from three warehouses in the district on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said.

A team recovered 3,236 bags of DAP at Bedi warehouse, 94 bags at Machi Market, and 105 bags at Rakhri. “The chief agriculture officer has initiated the process to cancel the licenses of those involved in the matter and an FIR is being recommended,” the DC said.