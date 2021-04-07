CII to partner with Punjab govt for infrastructure gap analysis

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will partner the Punjab government to carry out an infrastructure gap analysis for a development roadmap for the state.

CII Punjab chairman Bhavdeep Sardana and vice-chairman Amit Thapar, who met Punjab chief minister’s chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and other top officials of state government here on Tuesday, said the gap analysis will look at the existing industry and the type of industry required along with the infrastructure requirement.

“It will also study the available infrastructure, what is needed and the gap. We will take inputs of sectoral experts from the industry having first-hand experience. They can give their customised inputs and practical solutions, telling us about policy changes and rail or road linkages, landing sites and other facilities are needed to give a push to industrial infrastructure in the state. This will be done jointly with the government,” the newly elected state head of CII, one of the largest industry bodies in the country, said, listing robust infrastructure, better freight connectivity, ease of doing business and capacity building initiatives among priorities.

At the meeting, the state government also sought CII’s help to reach out to homegrown entrepreneurs and encourage them to invest more in the state, particularly in industrial parks, cycle valley and pharmaceutical cluster, according to the industry body. CII also agreed to set up focused sectoral sub-groups of its prominent members which would work with the state government. The meeting was the first between CII’s new team and the state’s bureaucratic top brass. The state industry had faced a double whammy during the year gone by – first ravaged by the coronavirus-induced six-week long national lockdown, and then the farmers’ agitation, particularly the two-month rail roko, that brought the movement of raw material and manufactured goods in and out of the state to a halt.

‘INDUSTRY HAS BOUNCED BACK, CREDIT OFF-TAKE UP’

Sardana said the industry has bounced back from the impact of Covid-19 and the protest related disruptions. He said production capacities are getting expanded and fresh investments being made with credit off-take also showing up. “The industry suffered losses and its patience was tested, but it was a temporary phase and the state government was supportive. We support farmers and want these issues to be resolved amicably,” he said.