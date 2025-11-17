CIK questions Haryana doctor, seizes mobile phone

Security agencies raided a house in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, where a doctor was living on rent, in connection with the investigations into the inter-state ‘white colar terror module’ while a man in Qazigund attempted suicide over the detention of his son and brother in the said case. The doctor was also questioned and later released. Her mobile phone, however, was seized and sent for forensic analysis. The doctor was questioned and later released but her mobile phone was seized and sent for forensic analysis. (File)

Officials said that Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided the house in Malaknag Anantnag during the night where a woman doctor from Haryana was living as a tenant. “A mobile phone was recovered for forensic analysis,” they said. No further details were provided.

In south Kashmir’s Qazigund, a man namely Bilal Ahmad Wani allegedly attempted suicide after he was unable to meet his son Jasbir Bilal and brother Naveed Wani, who were detained in connection with the case two day ago.

Wani, a dry fruit dealer is neighbour of accused doctor brothers Adeel and Muzaffar Rather. Officials said that he was rushed to government medical college, Anantnag, for treatment and from there he was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, where his condition is said to be stable.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that Wani should be allowed to meet his detained family members. “Bilal Wani, an anguished father from Wanpora Qazigund, has set himself on fire after his son Jasir Bilal & brother Naveel Wani were detained by the police a few days ago. Petrified about their safety he pleaded with the authorities to allow him to just see them, which was denied. He has been referred to SMHS Srinagar & is in critical condition,’ said Mufti.

“This level of high handedness only deepens wounds and breeds despair. When young men are picked up randomly we risk driving an entire generation into fear, frustration and ultimately towards darker paths. Request @JmuKmrPolice to at least allow him to meet the detained members,” he said.

The Red Fort car blast in Delhi on November 10 that claimed 11 lives is linked to the “white collar terror module” case registered at Nowgam on October 19 after terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed posters warning of a “spectacular attack” were recovered. Investigation led J&K Police to bust an inter-state JeM module in Haryana’s Faridabad and seizure of nearly 3,000kg of inflammable material, chemicals and reagents. Two clerics, including Shopian-based Irfan Wagay, and several doctors including Adeel Rather and Muzamil Ganaie, believed to be part of the module, have been arrested. Muzafar Rather, brother of Adeel Rather, who has also allegedly emerged as one of the key accused in the terror module, is absconding.