Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mock drill at Chandigarh airport comes as a surprise for passengers

Mock drill at Chandigarh airport comes as a surprise for passengers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 26, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Creating a real-time situation, a private airline was used for the mock drill at the airport; dummy passengers were safely rescued and three persons posing as hijackers were neutralised

A plane hijack prevention and anti-sabotage drill was conducted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday.

The drill at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport was conducted jointly by CISF, Chandigarh Police, Mohali police and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) from 10.30 am to 12 pm. (HT File Photo)
The drill at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport was conducted jointly by CISF, Chandigarh Police, Mohali police and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) from 10.30 am to 12 pm. (HT File Photo)

The drill was conducted jointly by CISF, Chandigarh Police, Mohali police and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) from 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Sharing details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, airport) Kuljinder Singh said the mock drill was organised at regular intervals as part of a routine mock feature.

The hijack alert was sounded at 10.30 am following which over 150 personnel entered the airport and launched a massive combing operation.

Creating a real-time situation, a private airline was used for the mock drill. Dummy passengers were safely rescued and three persons posing as hijackers were neutralised.

The entire security drill created a lot of buzz at the airport, as it was kept a secret. People visiting the airport were stunned to witness the heavy police presence there. Some residents were also seen messaging their friends and acquaintances about the police action at the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
security chandigarh police cisf secret buzz deputy superintendent of police aai drill plane + 7 more
security chandigarh police cisf secret buzz deputy superintendent of police aai drill plane + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out