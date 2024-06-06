 CISF woman constable slaps MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport - Hindustan Times
CISF woman constable slaps MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 06, 2024 07:01 PM IST

Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi.

Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly slapped by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman personnel on Thursday at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi.

Mandi: BJP leader Jairam Thakur with party candidate Kangana Ranaut during celebrations as the latter leads amid counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_04_2024_000206B) (PTI)
Mandi: BJP leader Jairam Thakur with party candidate Kangana Ranaut during celebrations as the latter leads amid counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_04_2024_000206B) (PTI)

The CISF constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before the actor-turned-politician boarded Vistara’s UK707 flight for Delhi at 3 pm.

The BJP MP, on reaching Delhi, lodged a complaint with CISF director general Nina Singh.

“I was hit on the face, abused. I am safe but concerned about terrorism in Punjab,” Kangana said in a video clip shared on social media.

The CISF constable has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur.

According to sources, Kaur asked Kangana to put the phone in the tray at the security checkpoint, but after the latter refused, the CISF constable slapped her.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, the CISF personnel can be herd saying that her mother was part of farmers agitation when Kangana disrespected farmers. HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Kangana’s staff and airport authorities, pleading anonymity, said that Kaur was unhappy with the actor-turned-politician’s stand on the farmers’ protest.

A CISF officer said a probe had been launched, and Kaur was being questioned by the authorities.

“Kaur was immediately detained after the incident, and Kangana proceeded to board her flight. Punjab police officials also reached the airport,” the CISF officer said, pleading anonymity.

Kangana was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

