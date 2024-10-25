CITCO announces benefits for employees ahead of Diwali

To celebrate Diwali, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) announced a series of festive benefits for its regular and outsourced employees on Thursday. CITCO has approved several measures to ensure all employees enjoy the festive season with added support. For outsourced employees, service providers have been instructed to disburse advance wages for 15 days to outsourced employees ahead of Diwali. (HT File)

For regular employees, the dearness allowance (DA) has been increased, effective from July 2024. The revised DA, along with arrears from July to October, will be disbursed to all employees.

For outsourced employees, service providers have been instructed to disburse advance wages for 15 days to outsourced employees ahead of Diwali. These advance wages, along with the full month’s employee provident fund (EPF) and employees’ state insurance (ESI) contributions, will be processed in the usual 30-day wage bill cycle.

Additionally, CITCO is extending the statutory bonus to all its contractual employees, who draw a salary of less than ₹21,000 per month.

“By ensuring timely disbursement of the revised DA and advancing wages for our contractual and outsourced staff, we hope to make this festive season even brighter for everyone,” said CITCO managing director Hari Kallikkat.