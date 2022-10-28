CITCO decides to streamline manpower allocation

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) in its recent meeting decided to streamline allocation of manpower at its various establishments.

At the meeting of CITCO officials chaired by managing director Purva Garg, it was brought to the fore that misallocation of employees is affecting operations of five-star Hotel Mountview in Sector 10 and Park view in Sector 24.

As per minutes of the meeting, the operational manager of sales depot in industrial area does not sit there, thus affecting business adversely. The sales depot is a unit of CITCO which deals with iron and steel used in industries and micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) units.

It was decided during the meeting that the manager concerned will sit at the sales depot to bring focus on meeting business requirements.

Even the regular staffers of hotels have been posted at non-allied petrol stations, minutes of the meeting stated.

The members resolved that they will now be streamlining the entire available manpower as per their skills and duties.

Meanwhile, CITCO has also taken decided to set up brewage counters outside the Rock Garden and Bird Park, to better serve the public and generate revenue.

Chief general manager of CITCO, Sumit Sihag said, “We are in the process of rationalising staff to increase sales and revamping the entire food and beverages policy.”