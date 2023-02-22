CITCO suspends another official for conniving with private firm in 35 L withdrawal case

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) on Tuesday suspended another official for her alleged involvement in the withdrawal of ₹35 lakh in bank guarantee.

Speaking of the latest development, CITCO chief general manager Harjeet Singh Sandhu said, the corporation has suspended Balwinder Kaur, who was working as a clerk over his alleged involvement with a private security agency — Oscar Security and Fire Services — which withdrew ₹35 lakh deposited as the guarantee to a bank and forging the document to defraud the corporation.

Earlier, the corporation had recommended registration of a first information report (FIR) in the matter for detailed investigation and suspended manager (commercial) Anil Sharma and clerk Rikhi Ram.

The corporation had conducted an inquiry into the matter and found that the original documents related to the bank guarantee were taken away from its office and replaced by a duplicate copy.

The discrepancy had come to light during a routine checking with the bank.

Meanwhile, in another case, the corporation has suspended the services of accounts manager Vinod Kashyap posted at Hotel Shivalik View in Sector 17 and dismissed from service a clerk, Pooja, who was working on an outsource basis.

The duo allegedly transferred an amount of ₹5.21 lakh in the account of the contractor recently.