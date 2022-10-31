CITCO’s white elephant dhaba eating away at its funds

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO), which opened its dhaba-cum-restaurant in Industrial Area Phase-1 back in 2008, has seemingly fallen out of favour with customers if the sales figures from recent years are to be taken as an indicator.

The five-year records show a steep decline in sales, with the eatery managing to bring in a poor average of only ₹2 lakh per year against climbing costs that averaged at ₹33 lakh per year.

CITCO, already burdened with managing the canteen in UT secretariat, Sector 9, has not been able to plug the losses at the dhaba that employs a staff of five — of which three are regular employees including cooks, while others are being outsourced.

The dhaba, which was set up at the CITCO-managed community centre in the Industrial Area to provide hygienic food at reasonable rates, was raking in profits until 2016, but has been on a downward spiral since.

Speaking of the mounting maintenance costs, CITCO chief general manager Sumit Sihag said they were in the process of rationalising manpower and are hopeful that the issue of loss will be covered in the process.

Another senior CITCO officer not wishing to be named said, despite the heavy losses, the body kept the dhaba afloat in a bid to oblige the union leaders who have been appointed as dhaba in-charges. At present, Prem Chand, union president, heads the unit, filling in the shoes of Rupesh Kumar, union general secretary. “Balbir Singh, who was general secretary of the CITCO union, also headed the unit,” the officer added.

Ruing an indifferent attitude towards its maintenance, the officer said even the board set up outside the dahaba was in a poor state.

Naveen Manglani, former president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries says, the dhaba the heavy losses can be attributed to improper management, saying the community centre was envisioned as a hub for activities related to micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) units located in Industrial Area, but no efforts have been made to follow through on the plans.

“The buyers/sellers meetings to showcase industrial products to interested parties were proposed to be held here, following which the dhaba was set up by CITCO, but no activities have been carried out,” he said, further lamenting the wasted potential.

