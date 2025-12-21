Citing ‘insufficient’ land: Inspection rules out two villages for carcass plant in Ludhiana

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Ludhiana (West), has submitted a status report to the deputy commissioner on the proposed relocation of the carcass plant, stating that the two sites inspected for the purpose do not have adequate vacant land. The committee included representatives of the municipal corporation, GLADA, the district town planning office, the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the SDM, Ludhiana (West). (HT File)

Official sources said the report was prepared in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated October 27, 2025, in connection with NGT case no. 289 of 2023. The exercise followed a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner on November 28, 2025, during which a committee was constituted to identify around 25 acres of land for the operation or shifting of the carcass plant and to submit a joint feasibility report.

As part of the process, a joint site inspection was conducted on December 2 at Balloke and Bhattian villages, where sewage treatment plants (STPs) are located. Senior officials from various departments, including revenue, pollution control, water supply and town planning, were present during the inspection.

After examining both locations, the committee observed that sufficient vacant land was not available at either site to shift the carcass plant. Officials noted that the STPs at Balloke and Bhattian already house treatment units, machinery, motors and other infrastructure required for treating wastewater from the Buddha Nullah. Due to existing structures and operational requirements, even the minimum required area of two to five acres for relocating the carcass plant was not found to be available.

In view of these findings, the SDM submitted the joint feasibility report to the deputy commissioner for further necessary action.

Officials said the district administration would now examine alternative options to comply with the NGT directions and address environmental concerns related to the existing carcass plant.