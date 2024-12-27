Menu Explore
City boys secure top ICAI rank in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 27, 2024 08:21 PM IST

ICAI announced CA final exam results; Dipesh Garg topped with AIR 41, followed by Siddharth Goyal (AIR 42) and Aditya Jain with 396 marks.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the CA final exam on Thursday, with three city students securing top ranks.

Dipesh Garg

Dipesh Garg, 23, emerged as the topper, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 41 with a score of 432. Garg cleared the exam in his first attempt, marking a remarkable achievement in his academic journey.

A former student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Garg is currently interning at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru. He aspires to pursue a career in strategic consulting. His father is a chartered accountant, and his mother is a principal of a government school.

Siddharth Goyal

The city’s second topper, Siddharth Goyal, secured AIR 42 with 431 marks. A graduate of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Goyal is the first chartered accountant in his family.

Aditya Jain

Aditya Jain, 22, also made the city proud by securing 396 marks in the CA final. Jain attributed his success to a disciplined study routine, consistent revisions, and test series.

