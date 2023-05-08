6.8 mm rain cools down Chandigarh, dry week ahead

City residents on Sunday woke up to dark skies and gusty winds that were followed by 6.8 mm rain till 8.30 am before sun made a comeback. Morning walkers caught in the rain at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Western Disturbances (WD) active in the region had brought along rain on various days in the past week and continued to affect the city on Sunday as well, causing more showers.

However, with the WDs’ effect abating, dry weather can be expected in the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperatures are also going to rise, but, IMD officials said, it will be some time before the mercury returns to 40°C as seen during April.

The maximum temperature dipped slightly from 35°C on Saturday to 34.9°C on Sunday, 2.9 degrees below normal, as it remained sunny for most part of the day. The minimum temperature also went down from 20.1°C on Saturday to 17.7°C on Sunday, 6.8 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise to anywhere between 36°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C.

Trees collapse in Mohali, wipe out power, damage cars

The high-velocity winds that swept through Mohali on Sunday morning caused several trees to collapse, snapping power and damaging vehicles in various areas.

In Phase 2, a tree fell on a car parked underneath. Similar scenes were witnessed in Phases 3A, 3B1, 3B2, 6 and 7, leaving residents complaining about municipal corporation’s failure to prune tall trees timely.

Mohali MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia said horticulture wing employees were pressed into service to clear the fallen trees and allow powermen to repair the damaged electricity lines.